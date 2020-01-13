NIDCOM, NYSC partner to ease national service for Nigerian youths abroad

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) are jointly looking into issues relating to Nigerian students in the Diaspora who have completed their studies and willing to come back home for National Service.

The Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps in Abuja on

Monday.

The NIDCOM boss noted that the second and third Generations of Nigerian Youths in the Diaspora need to be properly and adequately sensitized on the importance of coming back home and contribute to the growth and development of their country.

Dabiri-Erewa further requested the establishment of a Diaspora-NYSC Desk office for stronger and better collaboration between the two agencies.

Meanwhile, the Director General NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim commended the NIDCOM Boss and her Management team for working so hard since the establishment of the Commission barely seven months ago.

He gave assurance that the NYSC will create Diaspora Desk Office as well as engage NIDCOM in robust sensitisation of Young Adult in the Diaspora to come back home for National Service.

He also promised to liaise with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission for entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition Training for Corps Members upon completion of their service year.