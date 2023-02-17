Saudi authorities crackdown on irregular migrants

The attention of the Management of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission
(NiDCOM), has been drawn to a communication from the office of the
Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Saudi Arabian
authorities intensifying crackdown on undocumented foreigners in their
Country.
The Letter stated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has between October and
December 2022, intensified joint operations across the Country targeted
at riding the Kingdom of undocumented irregular migrants.
In the Communication with the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Saudi
Arabian government noted that about Forty Five Thousand, Four Hundred
and Fifty Eight (45,458) foreigners ranging from violation of residency
rules, illegal border crossing attempts, and irregular migrants for
labor-related offenses are in the country.
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), therefore, urges
Nigerians traveling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia without proper
documentation not to do so as Saudi authorities have heightened a clamp
down on irregular migrants.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has about Eight Hundred (800) Nigerians
arrested and detained for various offenses, particularly Consular issues
since the clampdown began in October 2022. Though the Nigerian Embassy
in Saudi is intervening in this matter, Nidcom urges Nigerians to
resist breaking the laws of other countries.
In the same vein, President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the United
Arab Emirates President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to lift
the suspension of the blanket visa ban on Nigerians traveling to the
UAE.
It could be recalled that the UAE visa ban came as a result of issues
associated with the alleged criminality and illegalities of some Nigerians
living in Dubai.
The Commission has appealed to Nigerian citizens that if they must
travel, they should travel with proper documentation and legitimately
too.