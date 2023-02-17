Saudi authorities crackdown on irregular migrants

The attention of the Management of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

(NiDCOM), has been drawn to a communication from the office of the

Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Saudi Arabian

authorities intensifying crackdown on undocumented foreigners in their

Country.

The Letter stated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has between October and

December 2022, intensified joint operations across the Country targeted

at riding the Kingdom of undocumented irregular migrants.

In the Communication with the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Saudi

Arabian government noted that about Forty Five Thousand, Four Hundred

and Fifty Eight (45,458) foreigners ranging from violation of residency

rules, illegal border crossing attempts, and irregular migrants for

labor-related offenses are in the country.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), therefore, urges

Nigerians traveling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia without proper

documentation not to do so as Saudi authorities have heightened a clamp

down on irregular migrants.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has about Eight Hundred (800) Nigerians

arrested and detained for various offenses, particularly Consular issues

since the clampdown began in October 2022. Though the Nigerian Embassy

in Saudi is intervening in this matter, Nidcom urges Nigerians to

resist breaking the laws of other countries.

In the same vein, President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the United

Arab Emirates President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to lift

the suspension of the blanket visa ban on Nigerians traveling to the

UAE.

It could be recalled that the UAE visa ban came as a result of issues

associated with the alleged criminality and illegalities of some Nigerians

living in Dubai.

The Commission has appealed to Nigerian citizens that if they must

travel, they should travel with proper documentation and legitimately

too.