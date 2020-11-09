Niger Gov Bello tests positive for COVID-19

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has immediately gone into isolation.

Bello personally confirmed this in a message on his Twitter handle at about 5.15pm Monday.

The development came almost four days after the government denied that some of its commissioners had tested positive for COVID-19, contrary to an earlier publication.

The state government had after its executive council meeting about two weeks ago, when some cabinet members were said to have been positive, directed all the commissioners to submit themselves for test to confirm if they had contracted the disease because of their mingling with those that has tested positive.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Ahmed Matane, confirmed that the commissioners were asked to submit themselves for test, adding that there was no fear of spike in the pandemic in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mary Noel-Berje, which confirmed the governor’s status, said: “His sample was taken for test and unfortunately returned positive.

“The governor said he has immediately gone into self isolation and has commenced treatment. We however solicit prayers from all and sundry for his quick recovery even as he is asymptomatic to the virus and advised the people to always observe all the COVID-19 protocols in their dealings.”

It is the second time the governor will be going into isolation for the disease — the first time for being in the same environment with, Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, after his (Kyari’s) return from Germany.

He did not test positive then.