Niger NBA chairman urges FG to declare emergency on kidnapping, armed banditry

Mohammed Gimba, Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, Minna branch has called for the declaration of state of emergency on kidnapping and armed banditry in the country.

Gimba made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Tuesday.

He expressed worries at the spate of abduction and killings of innocent citizens in different parts of the country.

According to him, it has become necessary to take such step in order to stamp out the growing rate of criminal activities perpetrated by kidnappers and bandits.

“The President should act fast and mandate the military to end kidnapping, banditry and other ungodly acts once and for all.”

The NBA chairman also called for the deployment of armed security personnel to forests at Alawa, Bassa, Kushiriki, Pandogari all in Shiroro, Rafi and Munya Local Government Areas of Niger.

He said that the activities of kidnappers had chased away forestry officials posted to man the major forests in the state.

According to him, deploying security personnel to identified criminal hideouts will restore confidence and make the people go about their normal activities.

He added: “Our local farmers no longer go to farms because of the activities of kidnappers and cattle rustlers.”

He further urged local communities to avail security agencies with relevant intelligence information for effective crime policing.