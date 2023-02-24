Nigeria and 140 UN members call on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

Nigeria and the other 140 United Nations members have urged the Russian Federation to remove all of its soldiers from Ukraine without conditions.

The resolution recognized Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity and called for a “comprehensive, fair, and sustainable peace” that “would make a substantial contribution to strengthening world peace and security.”

The demand comes on the eve of the war’s first anniversary, which has left millions of people homeless and thousands dead.

In a non-binding vote, Ukraine had significant support from 141 of the 193 UN members.

At the emergency special session of the UN General Assembly, seven nations opposed, while 32, including China and India, chose to abstain.

Josep Borrell, the head of foreign policy for the European Union, claimed that the UNGA made its position on Ukraine “extremely clear” by its vote.

The resolution rejects Russia’s claims to some regions of the nation and upholds the “sovereignty” and “territorial integrity” of Ukraine.

Nations and organizations have consistently and loudly called for an end to the conflict and for respect for the UN Charter, according to General Assembly President Csaba Krösi.

There have been far too many losses of lives, livelihoods, families, and communities. He emphasized that Russia ought to put an end to the carnage.

The one-year anniversary is a “sad milestone,” according to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who also solicited help for a $5.6 billion humanitarian appeal for the people of Ukraine.