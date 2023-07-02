Nigeria on course in meeting 2030 Road Safety Target – FRSC

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu made this assertion during the Global Meeting of the Network of Heads of National Road Safety Agencies in Stockholm, Sweden on Thursday.

Biu who was represented by Assistant Corps Marshall Aliyu Bawa Datsama said that recent activities in the agency revealed that the country was on course in meeting the 2030 road safety target.

“We are on course. We know where we are going and we are heading towards that. The Nigeria FRSC has increased its spread and the method of our data collection has greatly increased.

“Recently, we injected more vehicles on the road. The Corps Marshall has also created more Unit Commands, Area Commands and Corridor Commands so that FRSC can cover everywhere in the country.”

Speaking during a panel discussion on safe system interventions, Biu explained that the Nigeria government has continually strived towards the preparation and implementation of a safe system approach in order to reduce road traffic fatalities and injuries by half through implementation of the safe system approach.

He added that among the strategies being carried out regarding safe system approach include the adoption and domestication of National Road Assessment Programme (nRAP) for standard rating of Nigeria’s roads, regular conduct of road safety audit to identify crash prone roads and establishment of Road Signage plants for the production of standard road signs and markings on Nigeria’s roads that meet global standards.

During the meeting, it was decided that an African Regional Board would be set up to coordinate road safety activities in Africa with the FRSC selected among the African agencies that will put up the drafts for the board.