Nigeria records 20 new coronavirus cases, 13 in Lagos

Nigeria has recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of those who contracted the disease in the country to 343.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which announced this in a tweet on Monday, said 13 of the cases are in Lagos, one in Ondo, and two each in Edo, Kano and Ogun states.

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

13 in Lagos

2 in Edo

2 in Kano

2 in Ogun

1 in Ondo

As at 09:50 pm 13th April there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths

The disease has spread across 19 states and the federal capital territory. Lagos, with 189 cases, has the highest toll with 55% of the total figure.

A breakdown shows that the state is followed by FCT, Osun, Edo and Oyo.

Lagos- 189

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 14

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Katsina-5

Kwara- 4

Ondo- 3

Delta- 3

Kano- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1

While 91 patients have been discharged, 10 persons have lost their lives to the disease.

In a bid to eradicate the virus, President Muhammadu Buhari announced an extension of the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, and the federal capital territory (FCT) by two weeks.

He said the two additional weeks would ensure that the disease which is now being transmitted within communities is checked.

The president first ordered a two-week lockdown on March 30, saying he took the decision to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.