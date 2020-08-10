Nigeria records 437 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, on Sunday night reported that the country recorded 437 new cases of Covid-19 with Lagos leading with most infections.

Nigeria now has 46,577 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 33,186 patients so far have been discharged with records of 945 patients losing their lives to the coronavirus.

The tweet revealed that Lagos State had the highest number of infections with 107 cases, Federal capital Abuja territory (FCT) with 91 cases.

Other states read as follows:

Plateau-81,

Kaduna-32,

Ogun-30,

Kwara-24

Ebonyi-19

Ekiti-17

Oyo-8

Borno-6

Edo-6

Kano-4

Nasarawa-3

Osun-3

Taraba-3

Gombe-2

Bauchi-1