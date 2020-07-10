Nigeria records 5 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, lowest tally in July

Since beginning a new phase of the eased lockdown on June 30, 2020, Nigeria’s COVID-19 fatality toll hit a record low on Thursday with five deaths in 24 hours.

The figure for Thursday is a significant drop from the toll on Tuesday and Wednesday, when 15 people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on each day.

A total of 689 people have now died after contracting the coronavirus, with 99 deaths recorded so far in July.

While the daily recovery rate also dropped on Thursday with 173 people discharged, a total of 499 new samples tested positive in 23 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

According to the latest update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), out of the country’s current total of 30,748 confirmed cases, 12,546 people have now recovered.

499 new cases of #COVID19;

Lagos-157

Edo-59

Ondo-56

Oyo-31

Akwa Ibom-22

Borno-21

Plateau-19

Kaduna-18

Katsina-18

Bayelsa-17

FCT-17

Delta-14

Kano-11

Rivers-10

Enugu-8

Ogun-6

Kwara-4

Imo-3

Nasarawa-2

Osun-2

Abia-1

Ekiti-1

Niger-1

Yobe-1

30748 confirmed

12546 discharged

689 deaths

Kogi and Cross River currently have the lowest number of confirmed patients with five infections each.

However, while Kogi has no active case, for Cross River, out of the five index cases confirmed by the NCDC on July 6, three have been discharged while one patient has died.

A total of 17,513 cases of coronavirus infections are still active in 32 states and the FCT.