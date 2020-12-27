Nigeria records 829 new COVID-19 infections, 296 in Lagos, 291 in FCT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 829 new coronavirus infections in 14 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The agency announced the fresh infections in its update for December 26, 2020.

The new cases represented a slight increase over the past 24 hours — 712 cases were confirmed on December 25.

Lagos was top of the list with 296 new positive samples, followed by FCT with 291, and Kaduna with 79.

The NCDC also confirmed 256 patients discharged on Saturday, which included “113 community recoveries in Lagos State and 92 community recoveries in Kaduna State managed in line with guidelines”.

With the new figures, Nigeria has confirmed over 5,500 cases in the past one week, but 2,711 recoveries were also recorded within the same period.

One person was confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday, and the toll has now increased to 1,247 fatalities.

With the country’s current total of 11,834 active cases, FCT has the highest figure with 4,092 infections, followed by Lagos with 3,277.

Meanwhile, Kogi which has tested less than 1,000 samples, according to the latest NCDC situation report, currently has no confirmed positive case.

Out of 83,576 COVID-19 cases now confirmed across the country, 70,495 people have been discharged.