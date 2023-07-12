Nigeria repays $500m Eurobond debt

The Debt Management Office (DMO) says Nigeria has redeemed a $500 million Eurobond on its due date, July 12, 2023.

Eurobond is a debt instrument that’s denominated in a currency other than the home currency of the country or market in which it is issued.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DMO said the successful redemption of the Eurobond shows the country’s commitment to meeting its debt service obligations.

The debt management agency said the Eurobond was issued in July 2013 (as part of a dual-tranche USD1 billion Eurobond) for a tenor of ten years at a coupon of 6.375 percent per annum.

“Nigeria had previously redeemed a USD500 million Eurobond in July 2018, another USD500 million Eurobond in January 2021, and a USD300 million Diaspora Bond in June 2022,” the statement reads.

“These, together with the USD500 million Eurobond redeemed today, bring the total amount of securities redeemed by Nigeria in the International Capital Market (ICM) to USD1.8 billion.

“Nigeria’s successful redemption of its Eurobonds and Diaspora Bond in the ICM over the past six (6) years is a demonstration of its strong debt management operations and planning.”

In January 2021, the federal government repaid a $500 million Eurobond issued ten years earlier. The Eurobond was Nigeria’s first foray into the international capital market.