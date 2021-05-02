Nigeria will not break up, that is not acceptable to us – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has warned that Nigeria risks another war if it breaks up.

Speaking at a special Ramadan prayer in Lagos on Sunday, Tinubu said Nigeria is better as one country.

There have been sustained calls for Nigeria’s breakup from both the proponents of a Biafran government and other aggrieved citizens.

But Tinubu said secession is “not acceptable to us” and that he has nowhere to go if Nigeria breaks up.

The former governor of Lagos added that the country cannot afford another war as it is still suffering the effects of the civil war.

“God will not allow Nigeria to experience it (war). If we say Nigeria should separate, people should remember what war caused in Sudan and Iraq,” he said.

“Such war does not end in time. We are yet to recover from the civil war. We are better together.

“I have nowhere I am going. Whoever has experienced war in the past will not pray for such. Nigeria will not separate; it’s not acceptable to us. Our prayer is for prosperity and more wealth for the country.”