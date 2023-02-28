NigeriaElections2023: Natasha Akpoti loses Kogi Central senatorial seat to APC

The Kogi Central Senatorial District election was held on February 25, and Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere of the All Progressive Congress was declared the victor by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Sadiku-Ohere won the hotly contested election by defeating Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The outcome was declared on Tuesday in Okene by Prof. Rotimi Ajayi, the INEC returning officer for the Kogi Central Senatorial District.

In order to win the seat, he claimed Sadiku-Ohere received 52,132 votes against Natasha’s 51,763 votes, a margin of 369 votes.

Ajayi pronounced Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere of the APC the winner and returned him to office after receiving the most votes in the race for the Kogi Central Senatorial seat.

The APC candidate’s supporters reportedly shouted “we have won” in celebration right after the results were announced, according to NAN.