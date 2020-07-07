Nigerian Army should be rebranded, says Osun monarch

Hammed Oyelude, the olowu of Owu Kuta in Osun state, says there is need to rebrand the Nigerian Army.

Speaking with journalists on Monday in Lagos, the monarch said there should also be transparency in the recruitment of soldiers into the army.

He said the army ought to be well-funded and equipped in order to tackle Boko Haram insurgency. “The Nigerian Army should be adequately funded. They should also be properly equipped,” he said.

“The Nigerian defence budget should be more than that of South Africa that is not in war. Changing the service chiefs does not translate to end of insurgency. The armed forces is in an unusual position for now.

“The present leadership of the army are abreast of the situation. They are not unmindful of the agitation of civil society groups.

“Nigerian army needs rebranding so that the populace will see them as their own army. The army must be people’s army. Then, recruitment into the force should also be made transparent.”