Nigerian arrested, another wanted in Canada over $500K airline ticket fraud

One Nigerian was detained by Canadian police, and the other was placed on the wanted list for fraudulently issuing and selling 250 plane tickets worth $500,000 to unwary clients.

The suspects allegedly accessed a protected online booking platform of a significant European airline between June and December 2021 while claiming to work for travel businesses with headquarters in the United Kingdom, according to Canadian Police.

According to a press release from the police, “it is alleged that Gbemisola Akinrinade and Adebowale Adiatu fraudulently sold legitimate aircraft tickets to unwary consumers and collected the monies to benefit themselves financially.”

According to the police, most of the people who purchased the fake tickets were from the Calgary area, and the flights mostly went to Africa.

Adebowale Adiatu, a 32-year-old man from Vaughan, was detained by police and charged with fraud over $5,000, conspiring to commit an indictable offense, and possessing property obtained via criminal activity.

For 44-year-old Brampton resident Gbemisola Akinrinade, an arrest warrant has been issued. She is wanted on suspicion of obtaining anything under false pretenses, using a computer illegally, fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained via criminal activity, conspiring to commit an indictable offense, and fraud under $5,000.