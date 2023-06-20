Nigerian envoy commends EFCC academy

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Russia, Ambassador Abdullahi Shehu on Monday, June 19, commended the remarkable transformation of the EFCC Academy at Karu, Abuja.

The envoy, himself a former Director of the EFCC Training and Research Institute, TRI, the precursor to the Academy, is at the Academy, to facilitate training on International Standard for Investigating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing .

He expressed gratitude to the Commission for inviting him to come and impact knowledge to the officers of the Commission which he was one of the founding fathers. “I have come here as a brother and a former colleague to contribute towards the growth and development of this institution,

“I extend my gratitude to the Executive Chairman of the EFCC for authorizing my coming here, and my appreciation to the Commandant for finding me worthy to come and share my little knowledge with you.”

Speaking further on his training engagement. Ambassador Shehu said the five-day programme is aimed at improving staff work ethics and operations, “to see whether we are making progress and how we can put heads together, suggest ways and means by which we can improve our work to make the Commission better and Nigeria greater”.

He said he was glad that the Commission’s goal to digitize its system which commenced whilst he was a staff at the Academy, had now been realized.

The envoy who was received by the Commandant of the Academy, Commander of EFCC Ayo Olowonihi, also commended the Commandant for the excellent delivery of the human and progressive career development needs of EFCC staff

On his part, Olowonihi thanked Ambassador Shehu for the homecoming and opportunity to share from the abundance of his international experience. “Thank you very much for honouring our invitation. We acknowledge, it is a big consideration for us that you came out of the love you have for us”.