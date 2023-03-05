Nigerian Shippers’ Council Congratulates Tinubu and Shettima on Presidential Victory

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, the president-elect and vice-president-elect, respectively, have received congratulations from the board, management, and staff of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), according to Barrister Emmanuel Jime, executive secretary and chief executive officer of the NSC.

“The Board, Management and Staff of Nigerian Shippers’ Council join millions of Nigerians, home and abroad, well-wishers, as well as the international community in congratulating you on your victory at the 2023 Presidential Elections,” Barrister Jime wrote in a letter to the President-elect at Defence House, Abuja FCT.

Jime was cited as stating in a statement by Rakiya Dhikru-Ygboyaju, Deputy Director, Public Relations Unit, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, “This win is a reward for your numerous efforts at creating bridges. Also, it is a duty call. Your antecedents suggest you are prepared for the task at hand. The Nigerian Shippers’ Council, which is a crucial component of the economy, further stated that it “pledges its support to your administration for a greater Nigeria.”