Nigerians in Diaspora Will Vote in 2027 — Obi Assures

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that if elected as the president, his administration would ensure that Nigerians in the diaspora will vote during the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at a Town Hall Meeting with Nigerians in Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday, Obi also said he would have zero tolerance for corruption.

He said: “We will continue to engage the Nigerian Diaspora in ways that is mutually beneficial. By 2027 election, Nigerian Diaspora must have a voice via absentee ballots.

“We will pursue intangible assets of good governance, security of lives and properties through an aggressive increase in personnel and equipment and inclusive training of operatives in our security agencies.

“We will aggressively pursue human capital development in the education and health sectors with a view of meeting global funding targets and best practices.

“We will move our country robustly from consumption to production and especially with strong support from exportation of Nigerian manufactured goods and commodities. -PO

“Africa will remain the centrepiece of our foreign policy. We will improve Nigeria’s diplomatic sphere of influence via peacekeeping, trade, and investment initiatives.”