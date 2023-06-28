Nigerians must make sacrifices for the country’s prosperity, says Tinubu at Eid prayer ground

President Bola Tinubu says Nigerians must make “sacrifices” for the prosperity of the country.

Tinubu spoke with reporters on Wednesday, after observing the Eid al-Adha prayers at Dodan Barracks prayer ground in Lagos.

The president said Allah would not burden the country with what it cannot bear, adding that Nigerians must live together with joy, without recourse to tribalism.

”I thank Almighty Allah for keeping us in good health till today and pray to Him to grant us robust health and prosperity,” the president was quoted as saying by Dele Alake, his media adviser.

“May our sacrifices turn to prosperity. We have to make the sacrifices and that is clear, we have to.

”But Allah will not give you a burden that you cannot carry. He is there for us.

“We must have faith in the country. Have faith in ourselves, believing that as citizens of this country, we must join hands to build the nation.

”No religious identity, no tribal identity, let us live with one another in joy and prosperity.

“Nigeria will see peace, stability and God will grant peace to those of us at the warfront.”

The prayer session was attended by prominent politicians, including Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff to the president; Nuhu Ribadu, national security adviser; Babatunde Fashola, former minister of works and housing; and Mudashiru Obasa, speaker of the Lagos house of assembly.