Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll drops again, lowest in two weeks

For the first time in two weeks, Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll dropped below five in the daily count.

While four deaths were recorded on June 27, between June 28 and July 12, the number of COVID-19 fatalities dropped to as low as five on July 9, and rose to as high as 20 on July 10.

According to the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night, four deaths were recorded in Lagos, the federal capital territory (FCT), Oyo and Osun.

The NCDC also confirmed 595 new cases in 19 states and the FCT, out of which Lagos and Oyo recorded 156 and 141 infections, each.

With the latest development, Oyo is now the third state with the most confirmed cases with 1,867 patients, of which 840 are active infections.

While the number of recoveries across the country increased from to 13,447 to 13,761, the fatality toll rose from 740 to 744.

Out of a total of 33,153 positive samples confirmed in 36 states and the FCT, 18,738 are still active infections.

Speaking at the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, emphasised the need for measures to limit the effects of the pandemic, especially on reducing the fatality rate.

“We aim to reduce the death rate from COVID-19, by ensuring that all vulnerable persons are protected with non-pharmaceutical measures and prioritised for hospital admission and observation in treatment centres, even if they have not yet developed COVID-19 symptoms,” he said.

He, however, urged Nigerians to be more conscious of the guidelines for the prevention of spread, as the period when the country’s curve of COVID-19 infections may flatten is still unknown.