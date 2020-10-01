Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries exceed 50,000

Seven months after the country confirmed its index case, Nigeria has hit a major milestone in its COVID-19 recovery count as the number of discharged persons has now exceeded 50,000.

According to the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for September 30, 2020, with 421 newly discharged patients, the number of recoveries has now increased from 49,937 to 50,358.

The NCDC, however, explained that the discharged patients for Wednesday included “257 community recoveries in Imo State and 85 homecare discharges in Delta State, managed in line with guidelines”.

So far, for the month of September, more than 7,000 patients were discharged — this is significantly less than the figure for August which recorded over 20,000 recoveries.

In fact, the highest figure of discharged patients ever recorded in a single count was confirmed on August 4 — more than 10,000 patients were said to have recovered from COVID-19, increasing the figure from 20,663 to 31,851 at the time.

With the latest recoveries, the number of active cases is still less than 10,000, considering that the figure of positive infections recorded since February 27, 2020 — when the country confirmed its first case — is still less than 60,000.

One death was confirmed on Wednesday, increasing the fatality toll to 1,112.

Meanwhile, 201 new positive samples were confirmed as well, with Lagos topping the list of states with 77 cases, followed by Rivers with 37, and Plateau with 25.

A total of 58,848 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT), with 7,373 still active.