Nigeria’s COVID-19 recovery rate drops, lowest in one week

Nigeria’s COVID-19 recovery rate recorded a slight decrease on Wednesday, compared to previous figures over the past week.

While the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 543 new samples positive in 14 states and the federal capital territory (FCT), 138 new recoveries were recorded in its update for July 22.

The new figures are the lowest in one week — before that, the lowest within that period was 463 new cases and 121 recoveries on July 14, 2020.

Within the past month, although the number of confirmed cases has increased considerably, the recovery rate has improved.

Between June 22 and July 22, the number of confirmed cases increased by more than 50 percent, from 20,919 to a total of 38,344 infections, while the death toll has risen from 525 to 813 fatalities.

However, within the same one-month period, the recovery rate has more than doubled, moving from 7,109 to 15,815 patients discharged across the country.

Meanwhile, according to data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria is currently the third country in Africa with the most cases — South Africa has the highest number with more than 380,000 confirmed infections, while Egypt is second highest with over 88,000 cases.

However, for fatalities, Nigeria has the fourth highest toll after South Africa, Egypt and Liberia that have each recorded more than 1,000 deaths.

More than 740,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the continent, out of which over 409,000 recoveries and 15,000 deaths have been recorded.