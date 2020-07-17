Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot to be buried July 23

The Nigerian Air Force says Tolulope Arotile, the first female combat helicopter pilot in the history of the force, will be buried on July 23.

In a statement on Friday, Ibikunle Daramola, NAF spokesman, said the late officer will be buried in Abuja with full military honours.

He also said a government delegation will visit Arotile’s family a day to her burial.

“The remains of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, NAF’s first combat helicopter pilot who died on July 14 will be laid to rest with full military honours at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja on July 23,” the statement read.

“Meanwhile, a condolence visit to the Arotile family in Lokoja by a high-powered delegation, composed of the CAS, Honourable Minister of Women Affairs as well as the Chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Air Force, has been scheduled to hold on a date before the burial.”

Arotile died in a freak accident which occurred at the NAF base in Kaduna on Tuesday, according to a statement earlier issued by the air force.

But her sister said the family is not convinced about the narrative given by the security agency, calling for an investigation into her death.