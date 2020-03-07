NIMC director arraigned for ‘defiling two-year-old girl’ in Owerri

Ikenna Unegbu, state director of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Imo, has been arraigned for allegedly defiling a two-year-old girl.

Unegbu was said to have had carnal knowledge of the girl in his office in Owerri, the state capital, on February 5.

Chinonye Obioma, the girl’s mother who runs a photography studio in the facility, told the court that the suspect took her child into his office on the pretext of consoling the girl after she scolded her.

Obioma said she noticed the unusual way her daughter was walking after she urinated. The mother said when she removed her pant, she noticed bruises and remains of sperm on her swollen private parts.

According to her, the girl told her that the NIMC director inserted his manhood into her private parts. But when she confronted Unegbu, he denied knowledge of the act.

Obioma said when she took her daughter to the Federal Medical Center, Owerri, the next day, doctors confirmed that the baby’s hymen was broken.

“My daughter went into the office twice with biscuits and groundnuts, only to come out from the director’s office the third time crying,” Obioma said.

“When I asked her what happened, she mentioned that Uncle Police (the suspect) removed her pant, and put his stick (penis) inside her bumbum. I went home in tears, seeing reddish, swollen vagina, remains of sperms, tissue paper gummed on her private parts.

“I called the Oga Ikenna (suspect) to enquire what he did with my daughter, and he harshly denied knowledge of the incident.”

Odionyenma, the presiding magistrate, granted Unegbu’s bail and ordered that the suspect be rearraigned on March 19.