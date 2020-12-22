NIMC shuts Lagos offices over violation of COVID-19 guidelines

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has shut down its offices in Lagos.

Large crowd had visited the NIMC offices across the states for National Identification Number (NIN) registration.

The development comes after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) directed telecommunications companies to block SIM cards not registered with the NIN, giving a 14-day ultimatum.

Nigerians had criticised the directive which has been described as sudden.

As enrollees stormed the NIMC offices in Lagos on Monday, the agency directed a suspension of its operations.

Kayode Adegoke, NIMC spokesman said that the offices were shut down to avoid spread of COVID-19.

Adegoke added that enrollment will commence on Tuesday but applicants will be given a tally to confirm date of enrollment.

“It was only shut down today in order to adhere to the COVID-19 pandemic safety protocol. Enrollment would commence tomorrow but applicants would be given a tally confirming date of enrolment,” he said.

For over a week, Nigeria has recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country are 78,434 — while 68, 303 have been discharged.

On December 17, a total of 1,145 cases were recorded in a single day — the highest daily toll ever.