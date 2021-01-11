NIN compulsory for vehicle registration from April – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it had made the presentation of a valid national identification number (NIN) compulsory for all categories of vehicle registration.

In a statement signed by Bisi Kazeem, its spokesman, on Saturday, the FRSC said the requirement is in full compliance with directives from the federal government on the harmonisation of citizens’ data.

The agency announced the NIN requirement for the national driver’s licence registration on December 21, 2020.

“Beginning from the second quarter of this year 2021, If you want to register your vehicle, it is going to be compulsory for you to provide your NIN,” the statement read.

“This is part of the security checks. So, once you provide your NIN, it makes the matter easier and helps the government in national planning.

“It also helps in critical decision making and enhances adequate intelligence gathering for the security of lives and property.”

“The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi (pictured) has made provision of NIN mandatory for all categories of vehicle registration, effective from the second quarter of 2021. This is in total compliance with the presidential directives.

“All applicants of vehicle registration are, therefore, expected to present their NIN as a precondition for the registration of their vehicles. And there will be no waivers for anyone, irrespective of their status in the society.”

Kazeem urged members of the public, who had not enrolled in the ongoing NIN registration, to hasten and do the needful because the Corps had mandated that no vehicle would be registered whose owner was not captured in the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) database.