Nine COVID-19 patients die in Lagos

Lagos has recorded a significant increase in its fatality rate as the state confirmed that nine more patients have died from COVID-19 complications.

Akin Abayomi, the commissioner for health, made the announcement via his Twitter handle on Monday evening.

Earlier on Monday, according to the NCDC situation report for May 31, the state recorded four deaths and the total number of fatalities was 54.

However, when the commissioner announced the COVID-19 update for May 31, he said nine deaths were recorded in the state.

According to him, a total of 59 COVID-19 deaths have now been recorded in Lagos, the highest in the country.

Lagos currently has the highest figure of COVID-19 cases in the country with 4,943 out of Nigeria’s total of 10,162 confirmed cases.

The state confirmed an unprecedented spike in its case rate on Saturday, when it recorded its highest daily toll ever with 378 cases.