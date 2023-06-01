NLC rules out strike action on Friday

The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) has said it has no plans to commence industrial action on Friday to protest increase in the prices of premium motor spirit otherwise known as petrol.

The Congress however said it would hold organ meetings tomorrow to deliberate on the price increase.

It promised to keep Nigerians informed on its next line of action after the meetings.

Head of Information and Public Affairs, NLC, Benson Upah said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), on Wednesday jerked up the pump prices of premium motor spirit otherwise known as petrol (PMS) by over 200 per cent bringing the price of fuel to between N488 and N557 per litre.

The Congress rejected the new pump prices announced by the NNPCL, saying it was against the interest of deregulation.

The meeting between the delegation of the Federal Government on Wednesday and organised labour ended in a deadlock.

The statement by NLC reads: “Our attention has been drawn to stories circulating in the social media space claiming that the Nigeria Labour Congress would commence protest action tomorrow (Friday, June 2nd) against the increase in the pump price of pms.

“Inasmuch as we are outraged by this mindless price increase which is intended to bring untold hardship to ordinary Nigerians, we have no plan to start any action tomorrow.

“What we do have for now are organ meetings slated for tomorrow, Friday, June 2nd, 2023 to deliberate on the price issue. We promise to keep Nigerians informed on our next line of action after our meetings.

“In light of this, we advise the public to disregard these stories. They did not èmanate from the Congress.”