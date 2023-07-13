NMDPRA to release new gas pricing template

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says the new gas pricing template will be released soon.

Farouk Ahmed, chief executive officer (CEO), NMDPRA, disclosed this on Wednesday at the launch of the “decade of gas” secretariat in Abuja.

The “decade of gas” programme (2021 to 2030) is a federal government project designed to ensure that Nigeria propagates the supply and distribution of gas as the primary source of energy to power and gas-based sectors.

He explained that the authority has already engaged with key stakeholders such as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

He said the new gas pricing template will be made public after a review with Olu Verheijen, adviser on energy to President Bola Tinubu.

“We have been engaging with all the stakeholders in arriving at the domestic price for gas,” he said.

“Very soon, after the review with the adviser today (Wednesday), we will release the new price for the sector.”

On her part, Verheijen said the development of gas is a priority for the current administration.

“It has been a long journey with gas in this country,” she said.

“We have gone from being a major exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), to looking into our future, when gas is going to play a big role in the industrialisation of our country.”