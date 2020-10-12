NNPC’ll keep pushing until PIB is passed – Kyari

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC will continue to push for the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB that was recently sent to the National Assembly by the President, NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, declared on Monday.

He made the declaration at the third edition of the Valuechain Magazine’s Annual Lecture and Awards in Abuja.

Kyari also stated that the NNPC was deploying Compressed Natural Gas across its filling stations nationwide, adding that before the end of 2021 all NNPC retail outlets and its partner stations would be dispensing the commodity into vehicles.

Kyari said, “Although the bill is still not yet over the line after two decades, it gladdens my heart that there is a renewed commitment on the part of everyone to get it passed.”

He said the corporation would not only ensure that the PIB was passed into law, but had the task of delivering value to over 200 million Nigerians.