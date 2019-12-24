No date fixed for reopening of land borders, says FG

The federal government says there is no date yet for reopening of the country’s land borders which were closed in August.

President Muhammadu Buhari had subsequently said the borders were close to prevent smuggling of banned items.

Speaking with journalists on Monday, Mariam Katagum, minister of state for industry, trade and investment, explained that a date for the borders to be reopened would be fixed after until a joint patrol team setup by Nigeria and its neighbours submits its recommendations.

Katagum said the joint team is made up of customs, air force and other security agencies of the countries.

The minister said the recommendations of the team would tell if Benin Republic and Niger Republic have complied with trade protocols of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“We had the strategic meeting with the three countries and what we agreed with our neighbors is to activate a joint border patrol and that border patrol comprising the customs, all the security agencies and ensure to try to follow the actual protocol laid by ECOWAS,” she said.

“The committee met on November 25 and it is only when that committee is certain that all the countries are respecting the ECOWAS protocol that they will recommend a day for the opening of the border.”

On his part, Richard Adebayo, minister of industry trade and investment, said the country’s automotive policy is being reviewed.

Adebayo said January 28 has been fixed to get the input of auto stakeholders.

The minister said a bill will be sent to the national assembly for the policy to become law.