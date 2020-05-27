No man can stop me, Obaseki boasts

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, says irrespective of the mode of primary used by the All Progressives Congress (APC), he would clinch the party’s ticket for the forthcoming governorship election.

He stated this on Sunrise Daily, a programme on Channels Television, on Wednesday. “It does not matter whether it is direct or indirect (primary), I will win,” he said.

On May 22, the APC national working committee (NWC) had agreed on direct primary to elect its candidate for the Edo governorship election.

However, Anselm Ojezua, the Edo APC chairman, kicked against the decision of the NWC, saying the national executive committee (NEC) of the party had clearly stated that each state is at liberty to adopt any method it prefers.

In the television interview, Obaseki, nobody can stop him from getting a second term in office if it is the will of God.

He added that he would not be distracted by those opposed to his seeking reelection, but focus on developing the state.

“I am not a violent person. But I am confident that the way I got into power is the same way I will return. God gave me power. If he wants me to return I will continue. No man can stop me. Power comes from God,” he said.

“We have always canvassed for peace. What are the issues in Edo and what are the issues that cannot be resolved in a democracy? Our concern is to use the resources of the people to develop the state.

“This shouldn’t lead to bloodshed. We will not accept to be cowed and intimidated because some people think that they can manipulate rules and cut corners.”

Responding to a question on if the resources of the state was what he benefitted from to become governor, he said: “I have friends with resources. I worked for eight years behind the scene before I became governor. So all that insinuations about using somebody’s resources… I became governor on the platform of the party and I am grateful for it.”

Meanwhile, Osagie Ize-Iyamu has emerged the consensus governorship candidate of a faction of the APC in Edo.

Ize-Iyamu is expected to contest against Obaseki during the governorship primary slated for June 22.