‘No plan to dethrone Emir of Kano’

The Kano State Government, on Friday, denied allegations that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is planning to dethrone the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II.

Earlier, a Kano group, Renaissance Coalition, in a press statement, signed by its spokesman, Ibrahim A. Waiya, alleged that plans were under way by the Kano State Government to transfer the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II to Bichi Emirate.

According to the statement, if the monarch resists the move, he would be dethroned.

However, the statement cautioned Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje against the plot, which is capable of destabilizing the peace and stability being enjoyed in the state.

The group, in the statement, threatened that if the governor goes ahead, with its plan, it would have no option than to compel the Federal Government to declare a state of Emergency in Kano.

When contacted, Governor Abdullahu Umar Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Auwal, dismissed as false, allegations that the State Government was planning to depose the Emir, insisting that there was no such plan.