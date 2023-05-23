No Umrah permits after 15 Dhul Qadah

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the last date for issuing permits to perform Umrah this season is the 15th Dhul Qadah, corresponding to June 4.

The decision comes in preparation to receive the Hajj pilgrims, who will start arriving in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The ministry reiterated that the Umrah visa does not allow the pilgrims to perform Hajj. All pilgrims on Umrah visas are required to leave by 20th Dhul Qadah, corresponding to June 18.

The General Directorate of Public Security announced earlier an entry ban to the holy city of Makkah for residents who do not hold a special entry pass for the Hajj season. Travelers without permits will be turned back from the entry points along the roads leading to Makkah.

The ban came into force om the 25th of Shawwal in implementation of the guidelines for organizing Hajj 1444AH.

The guidelines require returning the vehicle and expatriate residents to where they came from unless they they hold entry permit issued by the competent authority to work in the holy sites.

Persons exempted from the decision also include those who hold a muqeem ID (resident identity card) issued from Makkah, or an Umrah permit, or Hajj permit.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the General Directorate of Passports has started receiving applications for issuing entry permits to the holy city electronically for domestic workers and non-Saudi family members, workers working in establishments based in the holy city, seasonal work visa holders and contractors with those establishments registered in the “Ajeer” system for the Hajj season 1444 AH.

The service aims to facilitate procedures for beneficiaries, shorten the time and save effort, as the platform of “Absher Individuals” provides permits for domestic workers and non-Saudi family members, while the service of entry permits is accessible through the electronic “Muqeem” portal for all agencies, SPA said.