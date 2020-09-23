Not a single COVID-19 death in 24 hours, first time in September

For the first time in September, Nigeria recorded no new coronavirus-related death in 24 hours.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in its latest update for September 22, but noted that 176 new samples tested positive for the virus in 13 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Although the country hit 1,100 on its fatality toll with two new deaths on Monday, the last time NCDC reported no new COVID-19 death was August 31 — at the time, the total figure of fatalities was 1,013.

However, according to the breakdown of new cases, Lagos had the highest figure with 73 new positive samples, followed by Plateau with 50, and FCT with 17.

With the latest figures, Lagos has now exceeded 19,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, but over 15,000 patients have recovered; though it is the only state with more than 1,000 active cases as of September 22.

Lagos has the highest number of active cases with 3,604 patients, followed Oyo with 935, and Plateau with 825.

Meanwhile, a total of 162 people were discharged on Tuesday, increasing the recovery count to 48,836.

Out of a little over 480,000 samples now tested across the country, 57,613 have been confirmed positive, but 7,677 are still active cases.