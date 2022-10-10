Notorious Drug Leader Bags 7 Years Imprisonment as NDLEA Arrests Female Peddlers

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has secured a seven-year jail term for a notorious drug dealer, Alhaji Surajo Mohammed, in the Alaba Rago area of Lagos State.

The spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said on Sunday in Abuja that 10 months after his arrest by NDLEA, the drug dealer, Alhaji Surajo Mohammed, was convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment by a Federal High Court in Lagos presided over by Justice Yellin Dogoro.

Surajo was arrested with 941.15kgs cannabis on Monday, 20th December 2021, and arraigned in court in charge number FHC/L/370c/2021.

In his judgment delivered on Thursday, 6th October 2022, the Judge, however, gave the convict an option of a seven million naira fine.

Meanwhile, in Kaduna State, a female drug dealer, Peace Ayuba, was on Friday, 7th October, arrested at Kakau Gonin Gora with seventy-eight (78) bags of Cannabis Sativa weighing 849.5kgs.

Also, operatives in Sokoto State arrested Onyeka Owo, 28, with 443 bottles of codeine-based syrup.

In the same vein, weeks after NDLEA operatives intercepted 5.20kgs of cannabis concealed in kegs of palm oil going to Dubai at the NAHCO export shed of the airport, the brain behind the consignment, Ifeanyi Egbuwaohia, has been arrested in Igando area of Lagos State.

Though Ifeanyi works as a technician at Computer Village, Ikeja, but beneath his known business, he also works with a drug network in Dubai, where he sends illicit drugs for distribution.

A few hours after his arrest, another consignment of 2.60kgs of the same substance sent by him for export to Dubai was also intercepted by operatives at the airport.

Another consignment of 1.30kgs of cannabis concealed in reconstructed engine blocks going to Dubai was also seized at the SAHCO export shed, while two persons: Olatunji Kehinde Temiola and Osemojoye Femi Sunday were arrested in connection to the bid.

While commending the officers and men of the MMIA, Kaduna, Sokoto and Lagos command for the feats, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) urged them and their compatriots across the country to remain unrelenting until the last gram of illicit drugs is taken away from the streets of Nigeria.