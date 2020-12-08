NRC begins Lagos-Abeokuta-Ibadan rail services

The Nigeria Railway Corporation on Monday announced the commencement of rail service operations on the Lagos-Abeokuta-Ibadan standard gauge train.

The Railway District Manager, Jerry Oche, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos. Oche explained that the newly introduced service provided fully air-conditioned train services in different categories.

He said that the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge train would afford members of the public the opportunity to leave Ibadan for Lagos at 8:00 am and return at 4.00 pm same day.

“The newly introduced standard gauge trains have finally come to fruition as the service is run using newly acquired coaches and locomotives.

“This service is fast, convenient, safe and relatively cheap. There is an option for everyone as the tickets are available in Economy to First Class rates.

“The journey time from Lagos to Ibadan is two and half hours which makes more sense going by recent reports of traffic that has characterised Lagos-Ibadan road due to ongoing road construction along that axis,” he said.

Oche said the train services in Lagos would be experiencing a new dawn and encouraged Nigerians to embrace the new service.

The district manager said that all major rules and regulations guiding the trains remain, especially the COVID-19 protocols were been observed while on-board.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fare list for the standard gauge railway from Lagos – Abeokuta and Ibadan zone 1-2 are; Lagos to Ibadan 24 seated fare is N6,000, 56 seated fare- N5,000, 68 seated fare – N3, 500, while the 88 seated fare is N2,500.

From Lagos to Abeokuta, the Zone 1 only, 24 seated bus cost N4,500, 56 seated bus cost N3,500, 68 seated N3,000 while the 88 seated railway cost N2,000.

The Zone 11 of the Standard gauge railway from Abeokuta to Ibadan, 24 seated bus cost N2,000, 56 seated cost N1,500, 68 seated while the 88 seated space cost N600.