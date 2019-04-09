NSCDC to investigate killing of operative by colleague in Lagos

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC says it has commenced investigation into the alleged killing of one of its operatives by his colleague at the Free Trade Zone, Epe expressway, in Lagos.

A statement by its spokesman, Emmanuel Okeh, on Tuesday in Lagos said that the officer involved had been stripped of his arms and is currently in detention.

According to him, the ugly incident occurred as a result of an accidental discharge by a personnel of the corps, which led to some casualties involving another personnel of the Corps.

He said that Mamman Wuyah and Oshemi Innocent were both shot, adding that Innocent died and Wuyah sustained injury and is currently in the hospital.

The Commandant-General of the corps, Abdullahi Mohammadu, expressed regrets over the ugly incident that occurred at one of the beats, where personnel of the corps were deployed to protect the nation’s infrastructure.

“I received the information with a heavy heart, and in view of that, I commiserate with the family of the deceased and the injured. It is unfortunate in spite several warnings by the corps against such acts of negligence and carelessness,” he said.

Muhammadu, however, assured the public that adequate punitive action would be taken against the officer involved to avert a future reoccurrence and to serve as a deterrent to other personnel.

He said that “Investigation into the remote causes of the incident is ongoing as a committee has been set up to critically look into the matter as the officer involved had already been stripped of his arms and is currently in detention.’’

Mohammadu said the officer would continue to be in detention pending the outcome of the report of the committee and justice is accordingly ensured.