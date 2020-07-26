NSCIA congratulates muslims on Eid al-Adha, says ‘its not over until its over’

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, has congratulated the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and the entire Muslim world on the auspicious occasion of the 1441AH Eid al-Adha celebrations.

In a statement by Prof. Salisu Shehu, Deputy Secretary-General, NSCIA it prays to Allah to grant all the opportunity to witness many more of it.

This year’s Eid is particularly significant as there will be three Khutbahs (sermons) within the span of two days—the Khutbah of ‘Arafat on Thursday, 9th of Dhul-Hiijah, 1441AH, and the khutbahs of Eid and Jumu’ah on Friday, 10th of Dhul-Hijjah, 1441 AH. Indeed, these are extraordinary days every Muslim should reflect and maximise the rare opportunities and virtues they present to invoke the mercy of Allah and His blessings.

“In line with the tradition of the Prophet, Muslims who are not on Hajj are encouraged to fast on the day of ‘Arafat, the 9th day of the month of Dhul-Hijjah, 1441 AH, equivalent to Thursday, 30th July, 2020, while praying fervently to Allah for the forgiveness of sins and healing of the world from all diseases, most especially the destructive Coronavirus.

“Meanwhile, as Eid al-Adha knocks the door, it is crucial to reiterate that we are living in unusual times where normalcy has become abnormal, including social gatherings and large congregational prayers. Muslims are enjoined to note that Eid al-Adha is not a compulsory religious activity (fard) and at no point should it be observed if doing so will undermine the fundamental purpose of Shari’ah: security, a multifaceted concept which includes personal, communal, national, environmental and health components, among others. This is to say that it is not over until it is over.

“For the purpose of emphasis, the fundamental goal of Shari’ah or “divine guidance”, popularly construed as “Islamic Law”, which is a more befitting interpretation of its component, “fiqh”, is security. In Islam, this security operates at five cardinal levels, otherwise referred to as maqaasidus shari’ah or objectives of Shari’ah. These are the security of religion, life, intellect, procreation and property.

“These objectives of Shari’ah are basic necessities for existence in every human society and every society is duty-bound to protect them. The steps taken to contain COVID-19, including restrictions in the observance of our cherished religious activities, are in furtherance of the letter and spirit of maqaasid shari’ah. Every discerning Muslim is aware that the prevailing doctrine of necessity due to Coronavirus is not just a Nigerian issue, it is a global matter of concern.

“As it is not yet over, Muslims should continue to act according to the established protocol in their various communities and locations in Nigeria during the forthcoming Eid al-Adha. In places where restrictions have been lifted from congregational prayers, Muslims should observe their Eid prayers while still taking necessary safety measures regarding personal hygiene, facial masks and social distancing. It is even advisable that in such places, massive gatherings at one Eid ground in a big city should be avoided.

“Rather the Eid could be performed in area-Mosques to avoid unmanageable crowds. However, in places where the ban on public congregational prayers and socio-religious gatherings is still in force, Muslims are directed to be law-abiding while appreciating that intentions supersede actions and actions are judged on the basis of intentions, as Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said (Buhari and Muslim).

“With Hajj 2020 being suspended for international participants, save for those in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the NSCIA calls on Nigerian Muslims who had intended Hajj but could not actualise their intention to consider using part (if not all) of the funds meant for the pilgrimage for charitable causes that are capable of earning them the reward of Hajj and much more. For those who are willing to spend on charity but lack the trusted and assured channel to execute such, the NSCIA has a special agency registered solely for implementing social and charity projects – Mission for Education, Socials and Health (MESH). MESH can be contacted via: [email protected] or telephone number, 08099332299.

“May the peace and blessings of Allah be upon His chosen servants. May Allah be glorified at the beginning and the end and in all circumstances.”