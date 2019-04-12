NSE moves 232.77m shares in positive trading

The Nigerian Stock Exchange on Friday moved 232.77 million shares valued N1.97 billion exchanged in 2,677 deals.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this was in contrast with a turnover of 224.03 million worth N2.10 billion on Thursday.

An analysis of the activity chart indicates that Sovereign Trust Insurance was the most active, exchanging 47.05 million shares worth N11.29 million.

Chams followed with an account of 32.63 million shares valued at N8.93 million, while Zenith Bank traded 29.32 million shares worth N598.78 million.

FBN Holdings exchanged 25.08 million shares valued at N190.38 million, while Sterling Bank sold 17.25 million shares worth N45.01 million.

NAN reports that the crucial market indices sustained upward trend, increasing by 0.73 per cent, amid price gains.

Mobil led the gainers’ table growing by N6.90 to close at N177.90 per share.

Nestle followed with N6 to close at N1,456, while Dangote Cement garnered N3 to close at N189 per share.

Unilever appreciated by N1 to close at N35, while Guaranty Trust Bank added 80k to close at N35.05 per share.

Conversely, FBN Holdings topped the losers’ table, dipped 30k to close at N7.50 per share.

NEM Insurance trailed with a loss of 19k to close at N2.01, while Ikeja Hotel was down by 18k to close at N1.67 per share.

Mansard Insurance dropped 10k to close at N1.90, while ABC Transport declined by 4k to close at 40k per share.