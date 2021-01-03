NULGE to hold conference in Lagos amid COVID-19 second wave

The National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) will hold its delegates conference in Lagos amid rising cases of COVID-19.

The event, focused on electing national officers of the union, is scheduled for January 5 and 6.

There are health concerns as the event is expected to attract about a thousand local government employees.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, had banned large gatherings in the state, and he had warned that event planners should “ensure that any planned gatherings do not exceed 300 people. When the capacity of the venue exceeds 300 and permission has been granted, the occupancy shall not be more than 50% of such a venue”.

The presidential task force on COVID-19 named Lagos as one of the hot spots of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

In less than 24 hours, Lagos recorded 642 cases — a figure higher than 14 other states where cases were confirmed.

According to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the state remains the worst-hit in the country with over 30,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Nigeria has recorded a total of 88,587 cases, out of which 74,373 patients have been discharged while 1,294 persons have died.