NURTW, others hail IGP for suspending Edo rally

By
Felix Aikhojie
-
0
SHARE
IGP ,Muhammad Adamu
IGP ,Muhammad Adamu

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) hailed the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, for suspending rally.

State Chairman of NURTW, Odion Olaye, said the IGP averted a bloodbath in the state by suspending the planned rally.

A former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Kabiru Adjoto, said the rally was bound to fail since the government was not aware.

Hon Peter Akpatason representing Akoko-Edo constituency in the House of Representatives said it was a shame that Edo had turned into a theatre of war.

Akpatason who described the suspension of the rally as a big shame stated that political violence was alien to Edo people.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.