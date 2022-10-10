Nwobu-Alor’s death devastating — Obi

Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, has expressed sadness over the death of Chief Sylvester Nwobu-Alor, which he described as devastating. Obi was reacting to Chief Nwobu-Alor’s death over which he requested one-minute silence when he got the news during his consultations in the faraway United Kingdom.

He described Chief Nwobu-Alor as a consummate politician, recalling the critical part he played in his political journey; how he consulted him now and then, and all his enduring advice that made him became a better politician over time.

Obi prayed for the repose of the soul of Chief Nwobu-Alor and said that for the memories of people like him, he would continue to be encouraged to serve the people selflessly.

Nwobu-Alor was a member of the old Anambra State House of Assembly and thereafter served under successive governments in the state in different capacities.

He died on Friday, aged 95.

