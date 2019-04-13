NYSC DG lays foundation for lecture hall in Cross River Orientation Camp

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Major General Suleiman Kazaure, has laid the foundation for an ultra-modern lecture hall in the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Obubura, Cross River State.

Kazaure, who was represented by Habibu Kurawa, the Director, General Services, National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja, laid the foundation on Saturday and assured the Cross River NYSC management of his administration’s resolve to support the project to ensure its early completion.

Addressing the corps members, the director-general emphasised the need for them to contribute their quota in the development process of their host communities. Kazaure said Obubura, which is the host of the NYSC camp in Cross River State, should not be deprived of the service of the scheme.

He, therefore, advised the corps members to ensure they give their best services in the area of Community Development Service and be proud of their country instead of looking for greener pastures.

“You will meet all classes of people and must know how to interact freely with them.

You must change the system to improve on the social condition and status of your host communities, especially in the educational and health sectors.”

Kazaure said he was pleased with the befitting welcome accorded him, especially by the quarter guard and cultural troupe.

He said the involvement of corps members in camp activities had proved their readiness to perform excellently throughout their service year.

The Cross River State NYSC Coordinator, Adegoke Ayodele, noted that a total of 1,963 corps members consisting of 991 males and 972 females were registered in the Batch ‘A’ 2019 Orientation Camp in Obubura.

Ayodele said the camp environment had been peaceful, noting that the camp was not connected to the National Grid but with the help of the 115KV generator, the camp community is supplied with electricity at night and during morning meditations.

“We have carried out maintenance works in the camp, including the purchase of 100 plastic chairs for the corps members.

“We constructed an outdoor stage for social activities, purchased high standard gadgets for the Orientation Broadcasting Service and a solar-powered borehole built by a Federal Government intervention programme.”