NYSC submits proposal for camp reopening

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has embarked on measures that would enable safe and efficient conduct of its operations after lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on socio-economic activities in the country.

The NYSC said the 2020 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Orientation Course was suspended one week into the exercise as a proactive measure to avert the spread of coronavirus to any of the orientation camps in Nigeria.

The Director-General of NYSC, Brig. General Shuaibu Ibrahim, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, stated this during a courtesy visit on him by the DG of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, in Abuja.

While explaining that other operations of the NYSC were scaled down in line with the Federal Government’s restriction order, he said the passing-out of the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream One corps members was held on a low-key with full adherence to the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Ibrahim said, “Conscious of the possibility of the further or complete lifting of lockdown, the strategies mapped out by the NYSC management had taken care of various scenarios, and would be presented to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 through the NCDC for guidance.”

Ihekweazu said the proposals presented by the NYSC DG would be studied and recommendations made to the appropriate authorities.

The NCDC DG, who commended the NYSC for its support for the fight against the COVID-19 through corps members’ activities, praised the contributions of the NYSC to the unity and development of the country.