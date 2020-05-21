OAU gets NUC’s full accreditation for law, dentistry, two years after suspension

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given full accreditation to all the academic programmes in the faculties of law, dentistry, basic medical sciences and social sciences of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

According to NAN, Abiodun Olarewaju, the institution’s public relations officer (PRO), broke the news in a statement on Wednesday.

Reacting to the accreditation, Eyitope Ogunbodede, vice-chancellor of the university, commended the commitment of the Abubakar Rasheed-led commission for enhancing the standard of education in the country’s institutions to meet global practices.

He also appreciated what he called the team spirit of the institution’s governing council, led by Yemi Ogunbiyi, the senate as well as all the departments, faculties and alumni associations.

Ogunbodede disclosed that their commitments assisted in much greater measure in putting all the necessary facilities in place, which eventually culminated in the accreditation of all the courses, particularly those with initial outright denial or partial accreditation.

“With the latest accreditation of 42 undergraduate programmes, all the 107 programmes in the university are now accredited,” he said.

He went on to call on stakeholders in the education sector to do all within their powers to assist the university in putting in place more structures and infrastructure.

The development comes about two years after the NUC had suspended the university’s law, dentistry, medical rehabilitation, and botany programmes.