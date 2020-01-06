Oba of Benin dances ‘Shaku Shaku’ at children’s party

A video capturing Ewuare II, oba of Benin, dancing ‘Shaku Skaku,’ a popular dance step common among entertainers and young Nigerians, has surfaced online and gone viral.

In the video, said to be filmed at his palace during the children’s New Year party, the monarch, flanked by his entourage, was seen jamming to ‘Shake Body,’ a song by Skales.

Amidst cheers from the crowd packed inside the palace, the traditional ruler, clad in his white apparel and signature black shades, had switched to ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance, to the delight of his audience.

The annual event, said to be an initiative of the king, featured several other activities including dancing competitions and talent hunt.

Since its introduction into the Nigerian music scene in 2017, ‘Shaku Shaku’ has become a popular dance among singers as well as music lovers.

It was introduced by Mr. Real, Slimcase and Obadice better known as ‘Agege boys’.

The song has caught the attention of several celebrities including, Genevieve Nnaji, veteran Nollywood actress. It also became a subject of heated controversies in the build-up to the 2019 general election in Nigeria.

Prior to the election, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had disclosed he was learning the dance step.

But in his reaction, Peter Obi, the then running mate to Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had tackled the VP, saying what the country needed then was sober reflection.