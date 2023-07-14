Oba of Benin visits Tinubu in Aso Rock

His Royal Majesty Omon’Oba N’Edo Uku’Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu at the State House on Friday.

The reason for the meeting is unclear, but it is believed that the visit was to formally congratulate Tinubu on his inauguration as president and to discuss issues related to the Nigerian people, Channels TV reports.

Earlier, the Federal Government appointed the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, as the Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria in May. During a courtesy visit by the management of the university to the Oba in Benin City, Edo State, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Olufemi Peters, assured that the university’s fortunes would improve under the new Chancellor.

The Oba expressed gratitude to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari for appointing him as Chancellor and promised to use his experience to help the institution.