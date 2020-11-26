Oba Ogunwusi names prince after 49th Ooni Adesoji Aderemi

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Wednesday named his newborn prince after the 49th monarch of the ancient town, Oba Adesoji Aderemi.

Oba Ogunwusi, according to a statement by his media aide, unveiled the name during the eight days celebration at his palace.

Ooni named the newborn prince at Ile Igbo. Spiritual obeisance by the Isoros and other traditional rites were offered to formally welcome the royal baby to the Ife Royal Court and announce his names to the public.

“The day which climaxed the first eight-day of the three-week cultural rites traditionally observed at the Ile Oodua Palace of the Ooni of Ife for naming newborn princes and princess started with the traditional movement of the Ooni from his private residence in the palace to the sacred Yeyemoolu well to offer prayers and traditional rites before moving through various palace chambers; from Ile Ogun to Ile Odikeji and Ile Omirin, finally to Ile-Igbo to mount the oldest stool of Oduduwa at Ile Igbo where a reigning Ooni occasionally sits whenever there is a very important event.

“Custodians of various deities known as ‘Oba Isoro’, Obas and Ife High-Chiefs traditionally offered prayers with items such as sugarcane, Aadun, honey, dried fishes, money, pen, bitter colas, cola nuts, alligator peppers, snails, schnapps, water, palm oil, doves and other Yoruba core prayer items.

“After the prayers and sacrifices, the Ooni consulted Ifa oracle through the Araba Agbaye, head of Ifa priests worldwide, before making the baby’s names public.

“The names of the prince handed by Araba Agbaye to High-Chief Lowa of Ife, Chief Adekola Adeyeye who officially pronounced them to the anxious crowd are Tadenikawo, Adesoji, Aderemi, Eri-Ifeoluwasimi, Adeiwa, Inioluwa, Ademide, Adegbite, Diekoloreoluwa, son of Ogunwusi.”