Obasanjo is number one troublemaker in this country, says Oba Akiolu

Rilwan Akiolu, the oba of Lagos, has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a troublemaker who always arrogates power to himself.

Akiolu took a swipe at the former president on Wednesday when participants of the senior executive course (41) of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) visited him at his palace in Lagos.

Ahead of the 2019 elections, Obasanjo was against the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari, but the monarch ascribed the president’s eventual victory to God.

“I had said that Buhari would win even before the election, unfortunately, the number one person creating problems in this country is former president Obasanjo,” he said.

“He arrogated to himself the powers of the Almighty Allah by saying it was the support he gave to Buhari that made him win the first term.

“Obasanjo said Buhari would not win the second term, but did Buhari not win? Did I not say Obasanjo will be disappointed by the time the results were announced.

“The president’s victory clearly shows power belongs to God only and no man can decide who leads the country.”

Urging Nigerians to support the president, Akiolu said the problems of insecurity, unemployment and other challenges of the country would be better tackled if citizens joined hands with government to address them.

He also advised Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to drop his case against Buhari’s victory at the presidential poll.

He said Atiku’s case will amount to nothing at the end of the day, adding that he strongly believed Buhari had the manadate of Nigerians and would finish his term in office.

”If anyone of you here is close to Atiku, tell him he can never succeed in what he is doing now,” he said.

”Buhari will complete his term in office, but Buhari too has to listen to.the people, pray to God and be honest in what he is doing.”